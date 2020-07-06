A report released by the Muskogee County Assessor's Office shows local property values increased during the past year despite near historic flooding along the Arkansas River and industrial fire at a local manufacturer.
Assessor Ron Dean said the Annual Abstract of Valuation and Assessment provides "a snapshot of current valuations and a projection of expected revenue" generated by ad valorem taxes. The information, he said, is particularly useful for entities "dependent on property and personal taxes for their operations."
It also provides some information about local economic trends. Dean said while unforeseen events like weather emergencies or other disasters could prompt the need for revisions later, this year's numbers "look encouraging."
"We're not one of those counties that has drastic ups and downs on property values — even on our home values, it's not that crazy 6%, 7% or 8% increase some might see in a year at other places," Dean said. "And whenever there is a correction you don't have those big dips either, and that's what this shows here."
Fair cash valuation of all properties in 2020, according to the report, totaled $3.77 billion, up 0.79% from $3.74 billion in 2019. Dean's office documented flood damage to 833 structures in the county — 359 homes, 87 commercial buildings, five church-owned structures, and eight public structures.
The gross assessed value for 2020 totaled more than $407.19 million, up 1.41% from the $401.53 million assessed the previous year. The annual report shows both fair cash valuation and gross assessed valuation increased at a rate of about 1.77% from 2018 to 2019.
"We've had some building throughout the county — residential building," Dean said, noting most commercial construction the past year consisted of upgrades to existing structures. "What gives me a lot of positive feelings for next year and the year after is that Georgia-Pacific is rebuilding out there, and that's going to come back with a higher value than what it had before."
A propane-fueled forklift caught fire May 2019 inside a converting area, much of which was damaged by flames that consumed the structure's top floor. G-P's Muskogee Mill began constructing a new converting area earlier this year and plans to invest another $50 million for improvements during the next two years.
Dean said it appears most of the structures that sustained flood damage in the Fort Gibson area will be rebuilt, and "there will be some rebuilding down at Webbers" Falls. He said the 38 structures damaged by a tornado that plowed a path along Elm Grove Road should be rebuilt by next year.
"I think next year we could see a pretty good number, barring any more floods, viruses or tornadoes," Dean said. "There could be some COVID-19 effect, but all in all, what I'm seeing here gives me hope."
