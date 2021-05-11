A proposition described by proponents as "a jobs program" passed Tuesday with overwhelming support of voters who turned out on a rainy day to cast ballots in Muskogee County.
Unofficial totals reported by Oklahoma State Election Board show the measure garnered support from 70.37% of the voters, passing 703-296. About 2.56% of Muskogee County's 38,900 registered voters turned out to vote for the only issue on Tuesday's special election ballot.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke, who serves as chairman of Muskogee County Economic Authority, said this program has proven to be one of the most successful bond programs in the state. The program, he said, has been used since the 1960s to "successfully recruit new companies and create good jobs."
"Muskogee County voters made it clear they are ready for growth," Doke said after votes were tallied Tuesday night. "People want good-paying jobs and a strong local economy. Now it's time to set this plan in motion and put Muskogee County to work."
Marie Synar, industrial development director at the Port of Muskogee, said her office has been working with “a number of prospects" who have been "waiting for this bond money to become available.” Synar said she is "thankful voters have chosen to renew funding for a program that has had a proven track record of success."
"This program has been an important tool in attracting and growing new jobs and investment in our county," Synar said. "Our team looks forward to promoting this incentive to prospective and existing industry."
Voters most recently approved two similar packages in 1998 and 2001, both of them combined were worth $15 million. Those two bonds are said to have helped create more than 600 manufacturing jobs and generated an extra $650,000 annually in ad valorem tax revenue.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said passage of the ballot proposition will give "Muskogee County the competitive edge it needs." He said passage also "is a win for the people" who need good jobs.
"The voters have decisively committed to giving Muskogee County the competitive edge it needs to assist in job creation," Coleman said. "The people have spoken that we are committed to strengthening families and increasing our quality of life through job expansion and creation."
Synar said any prospects recruited by her team will be evaluated by MCEA trustees, who will assess the economic impact of any proposed projects. MCEA trustees will made recommendations to the Muskogee County Board of County Commissioners based on project assessments.
Commissioners will have final authority by a vote of the board to approve a project before bond proceeds are used to fund a project.
Doke said he has received calls from "interested prospects." He also said he is hopeful this initiative "will lead to something fruitful in the near future."
Unofficial results
For the proposition — Yes: 703, 70.37%; Against the proposition — No: 296, 29.63%.
