Muskogee County reports 9,328 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 164 deaths.
The city of Muskogee has reported 5,226 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 122 deaths.
COVID-19 Cases 450,543
New Cases 143
New Cases 7 day Average 182
Active Cases 1,593
CDC/NCHS Provisional Deaths 8,343
Acute Care OSDH Licensed
Facilities/Location*
Recent 3 day Ave. Hospitalizations
Cases (ICU)
Region 1 (NW) 2 (1)
Region 2 (NE) 5 (0)
Region 3 (SW) 9 (1)
Region 4 (EC) 6 (2)
Region 5 (SE) 2 (0)
Region 6 (Central) 6 (4)
Region 7 (Tulsa) 55 (21)
Region 8 (OKC) 51 (13)
Total 136 (42)
Other Types of Facilities
Focus Facilities 10 (3)
Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0)
Tribal Facilities 6 (0)
Other Facilities Total 16 (3)
Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
This week, one Oklahoma county, Okmulgee County, is in the “orange" risk level, 51 are in the "yellow" risk level, and 25 are in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
Moving forward, the COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Wednesday.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. May 12.
