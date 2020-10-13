Today's dashboard will completely update this afternoon as some data, including race and ethnicity, will lag behind other current data tables.
As of this advisory, there are 101,493 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 15 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Adair County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Caddo County, one female in the 36 - 49 age group.
Two in Comanche County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garfield County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Jackson County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pontotoc County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Roger Mills County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
Two in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,119 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases
101,493
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,272,223
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,387,428
**Currently Hospitalized 760
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 7,265
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths
1,119
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Oct. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.