Muskogee County reports light turnout as early voting ends

Ninety-nine voters turned out Friday to cast ballots during the second and final day of early voting in Muskogee County, bringing the two-day total to 169 votes.
Braggs officials are asking their constituents whether they would rather have two municipal posts filled now by popular vote appointed by the mayor. The appointments would require majority support of the town’s trustees.
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said even though the outcome of the sheriff’s race will be decided by the Republican runoff election, only registered Republicans may vote due to the state’s closed primary system. Only registered voters who live in Braggs may cast ballots in the municipal election.
McIntosh County election officials said 73 voters turned out Thursday to cast ballots in the Democratic Party’s runoff election for McIntosh County Clerk’s Office. They could not be reached Friday for second-day turnout numbers.
Precinct voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.