Muskogee County Retired Educators will meet at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St.
Guest speaker will be Sabra Tucker, executive director of the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association.
Updated: September 5, 2023 @ 1:37 pm
