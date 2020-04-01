Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Muskogee County's first death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday after a man over 65 years old died of the disease.
Jill Larcade, OSDH regional director, said she couldn't release details such as name or location. The man's age placed him in a majority demographic for the 23 people killed by COVID-19 in Oklahoma so far.
"The over-65 group are one of the cohort groups we're worried about," Larcade said. "They are more at risk for many other viral infections, like the flu. The immune system can't fight it off at that age."
Tuesday's announcement also included a second COVID-19 death in Wagoner County, also a man over 65. The first Wagoner County death, a woman over 65, was announced Saturday.
"Unfortunately, it hits the age group very hard, and that's what we've seen in national and worldwide trends," Larcade said.
In total, health officials identified 565 positive cases across the state in their latest update, giving COVID-19 roughly a 4 percent mortality rate in Oklahoma.
Muskogee County's first positive COVID-19 case was announced March 22. By Tuesday afternoon, eight positive cases were identified in the county, though the age and gender of active cases has not been released. There are four cases in Cherokee County and 10 in Wagoner County.
Muskogee County District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said in an earlier story that he only expects the numbers to go up as testing increases.
"We've been preparing and expecting a case here for some time. It's inevitable that we have a case here, we're surrounded by it. I think now there are plans for the health department to start more testing and as we do more testing, I would not be surprised to see more positive findings," Doke said.
