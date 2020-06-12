Muskogee County Sheriff Republican candidates Michael Mahan, Andy Simmons, and Jeff Smith discuss their candidacies.
1 Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for office?
Mahan: My qualifications and experience date back to 1991 when I first began my career in law enforcement as a volunteer police officer. I graduated from Northeastern State University before beginning my time as a full-time law enforcement officer with the Muskogee Police Department. I promoted to the rank of Sergeant and worked the majority of my career (22 years) as a field supervisor, field training officer, public relations officer, and public information officer. I believe these positions gave me a well-rounded perspective. As the current Undersheriff, I have first-hand knowledge of how the Sheriff’s Department operates and what it takes to make it work effectively and efficiently.
Simmons: Muskogee County needs a Sheriff with the right experience and vision. I believe my 24 years of law enforcement currently as a Muskogee Police Department Lieutenant coupled with my military experience in the Navy on a submarine makes me the most experienced. Those law enforcement experiences include: Head of Special Operations, K-9 Unit, coordinating efforts with all levels of government (Federal, State, County and Local), dismantling over 1,000 meth labs, and over 2,000 hours of law enforcement training. My vision is a sheriffs office that serves ALL of Muskogee County and a jail that doesn’t embarrass our community.
Smith: For two primary reasons: First, I have devoted myself to our county for over 20 years. I have faithfully served our communities as a member of the Sheriff’s Office serving as a jailer, deputy, dispatch supervisor, investigator and public relations deputy. I have first hand knowledge and experience to understand the day to day operations of the Sheriff’s Office. Secondly, I have the direct experience and working knowledge to understand the administrative functions required of the office such as, but not limited to managing the budget, obtaining grants and ensuring that we have the appropriate manpower available.
2 What do you consider to be the greatest challenge in the sheriff’s office?
Simmons: Muskogee is a big county with lots of ground to cover and lots of various communities to connect with along with an aging jail. In order to be a successful Sheriff, overcoming the geographical challenge and the limitations of our present jail, we need a leader with experience who can most efficiently deploy his team for maximum coverage and motivate the staff to best utilize the financial resources available to achieve the most positive outcomes.
Smith: At the top of the list would have to be funding and manpower which plagues numerous agencies across the state.
Mahan: Manpower. Muskogee County is over 840 square miles with close to 68,000 residents. Many of our smaller towns and communities do not have a local police department, which places a greater need on our agency to provide law enforcement related services to these areas. The only way to address this issue and need is to increase the overall number of field deputies who patrol those areas.
3 Why do you consider this issue to be a top priority?
Smith: With Muskogee County covering approximately 810 square miles and with only three to four field deputies currently on per shift, it leaves each field deputy covering anywhere from 202-270 square miles, respectively. That translates to the field deputies being largely alone when responding to calls for assistance from our citizens, accidents or other disturbances and leaves very little time for proactive, instead of reactive enforcement between calls.
Mahan: It is important for people in these areas to feel safe and know that if a deputy is needed that they will be able to respond quickly to any need that arises. We must address the needs of the smaller communities who, due to various reasons, cannot afford to have a police department, and let them know they are an integral part of Muskogee County.
Simmons: Covering ALL of the County and servicing ALL of the communities in the County is critical as the Sheriff’s office is often the last line of support for understaffed police in smaller communities. Additionally, we are often the first to arrive in rural areas where municipal police may not have jurisdiction. Thus, a reliable Sheriff’s Office is the deciding factor for a positive outcome in many life threatening emergencies. So my job as Sheriff is to leverage my experience to best deploy our resources to get positive outcomes in emergency situations whether those situations arise in a rural or urban area or at the jail.
4 How would go about addressing that challenge should you be elected to office?
Mahan: We must work with the county commissioners and within our own budget to find ways to hire more deputies. We need to search for even more efficient ways to run our agency in order to find cost saving measures that will allow us to use the money to put more deputies in the county. We must continue to procure grants that can be used to offset ongoing costs to fund the agency. I was recently able to help secure a grant to help us deal with the COVID-19 crisis in the amount of $58,000.
Simmons: I have a plan to address improved coverage by the Sheriff’s office for the entire County. First, I will make sure all staff has proper training and I will share all of my 24 years of law enforcement experience. Second, I will make building up our reserve program a priority. Third, I have been consistently involved with youth outreach and community policing efforts to improve law enforcement involvement with at-risk areas. Fourth, I am familiar with Federal, State and private grant funds we can leverage to improve our equipment and technology to make the Sheriff’s office more efficient including for our jail. Finally, I will continue my track record in fighting drugs and thieves in order to balance community safety with being tough on crime.
Smith: The most important first step is to utilize assets we already have in place, such as the Sheriff’s Patrol, which is a group of highly motivated and qualified men and women that volunteer for the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office. Secondly, to partner with other agencies across the county and neighboring jurisdictions for an Anti-Crime TaskForce, similar to the successful MASE program in central Oklahoma. Third, I will review the budget and analyze the expenditures in an effort to improve proactive enforcement functions. Lastly, I would continue to apply for grants and funding for enforcement functions and community involvement.
5 What made you seek the position of sheriff or run for re-election?
Simmons: Law enforcement and helping Muskogee is in my blood. My father was in law enforcement most of his life and I have followed in his shoes by working my way up to lead the Muskogee FOP and as Lieutenant at the Muskogee PD over the last 24 years. After lots of thought and prayer, I know this is what I am called to do is to bring my experience and knowledge of Muskogee to bear to serve our Muskogee County citizens and to give them a Sheriff’s office they can be proud of that will be there when they need it.
Smith: I have served under various Sheriff administrations. I have had the opportunity to experience a lot of good and bad in my career. I will take those experiences and improve the level of service provided by the Sheriff’s Office. I believe I can improve the overall operations, including the jail and increase the level of service to ALL of our citizens regardless of race, color, national origin, sexual orientation, religion or age.
Mahan: After former Sheriff [Rob] Frazier left, my family and I began to discuss the possibility of a run for Sheriff. I absolutely love working as the current Undersheriff and I felt this was a role that I was willing to take on to serve the people of Muskogee County. After much prayer we felt that this was the path that God wanted our family to take. I would be honored and humbled to take on the role of Muskogee County Sheriff.
NAME: Michael Mahan
AGE: 50.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
OCCUPATION: Muskogee County Undersheriff.
FAMILY: Wife of 25 years, Karen; children Seth, Chloe, Lexi, Cade, Jaden, Brooklyn, and Gentry.
EDUCATION: Boulevard Christian School graduate; Northeastern State University graduate, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a double minor in Psychology and Business (graduated Summa Cum Laude.)
HOBBIES: Drone flying, playing with my kids.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: http://mahanforsheriff.com/Mahan For Sheriff
NAME: Jeff Smith
AGE: 46.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
OCCUPATION: Muskogee County Emergency Management Director.
FAMILY: One daughter, Sarah and a grandson on the way! My mother, Helen and father, who have both now passed. One sister, Kym and her husband, Mike; one brother, Bryan and his wife, Christine along with several nieces and nephews.
EDUCATION: Northeastern State University.
HOBBIES: Spending time with my family, preparing for my grandson, fishing, shooting guns and riding my motorcycle.
WEBSITE / FACEBOOK PAGE: Jeff Smith for Sheriff (Facebook.)
NAME: Andy Simmons
AGE: 46.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
OCCUPATION: Police Officer. Supervisor of the Criminal Investigations Division and Special Investigations Unit at the Muskogee Police Department.
FAMILY: Girlfriend – Andria Morgan. Daughter – Skylar. Son – Blake.
EDUCATION: Muskogee Public Schools. United States Navy Submarine School. Over 2,000 hours of law enforcement training. Advanced CLEET certification. Graduate of the DEA Drug Unit Commanders Academy.
HOBBIES: Motorcycle riding, community involvement.
WEBSITE / FACEBOOK PAGE: Simmons for Sheriff on Facebook.
