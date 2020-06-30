Unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board show that Andy Simmons received 2,718 votes or 49.59% of votes compared to Michael Mahan's 1,877 votes or 34.25% of votes and Jeff Smith's 886 votes or 16.16% of votes for the Muskogee County Sheriff race. 

