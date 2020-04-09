Four candidates have declared their intent to compete for sheriff in Muskogee County, a post that has no incumbent to defend it, and today is the last day to file for this year’s election.
Sheriff Terry Freeman, who was appointed by county commissioners to succeed Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier, said he has no plans of competing for a full term. Muskogee Police Lt. Andy Simmons, who filed his campaign’s organization papers earlier this year, declared his candidacy on Wednesday.
Simmons will be challenged by at least two other Republicans who declared their candidacies on Thursday. Undersheriff Michael Mahan and Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith will compete with Simmons for the GOP nomination in the sheriff’s contest.
Former Sheriff Charles Pearson tossed his hat back into the political ring on Thursday, declaring his candidacy in the Democratic primary for the office from which he retired in 2016. Pearson, a four-term sheriff, is the only Democrat who has filed for the office.
The third and final day of the filing period will conclude at 5 p.m. today. County offices up for grabs during the 2020 election cycle include District 2 commission posts, county clerk and court clerk offices, and the sheriff’s seats. All seats in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and about half of the state Senate seats are up for election, and a corporation commission post will be on the ballot.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe will be defending against any challengers. The state’s five seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs to any qualified elector who chooses to defend the post or challenge an incumbent.
Those who declared candidacies during the first two days of the filing period in contests of local interest include:
U.S. SENATE
Democrat — Sheila Bilyeu*, 76, Flagstaff, Arizona; Abby Broyles*, 30, Oklahoma City.
Republican — Jim Inhofe, 85, Tulsa; J.J. Stitt, 46, Kingfisher; John Tompkins*, 63, Oklahoma City.
Independent — Joan Farr, 64, Tulsa; A.D. Nesbit, 39, Ada.
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
District 1
Democrat — Kojo Asamoa-Caesar*, 33, Tulsa.
Republican — Kevin Hern, 58, Tulsa.
Independent — Evelyn L. Rogers*, 67, Tulsa.
District 2
Democrat — Danyell Lanier, 44, Hugo.
Republican — Markwayne Mullin, 42, Westville; Joseph Silk, 33, Watson.
Libertarian — Richie Castaldo, 38, Afton.
CORPORATION COMMISSION
Republican — Harold D. Spradling, 85, Cherokee; Todd Hiett, 52, Kellyville.
STATE SENATOR
District 3
Republican — Blake Cowboy Stephens, 59, Tahlequah.
District 9
Republican — Dewayne Pemberton, 63, Muskogee.
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
District 4
Democrat — Matt Meredith, 35, Tahlequah.
Republican — Bob Ed Culver, 62, Tahlequah.
District 5
Republican — Josh West, 43, Grove.
District 12
Republican — Kevin McDugle, 52, Broken Arrow; Justin Dine*, 48, Broken Arrow.
District 13
Republican — Avery Carl Frix, 26, Muskogee.
District 14
Republican — Chris Sneed, 42, Fort Gibson; George Faught*, 57, Muskogee.
District 15
Republican — Angie Brinlee, 51, Porum; Randy Randleman, 66, Eufaula.
District 16
Republican — Scott Fetgatter, 51, Okmulgee.
CHEROKEE COUNTY
Court Clerk
Democrat — Lesa Rousey Daniels, 49, Tahlequah.
Sheriff
Democrat — Jason Chennault, 45, Tahlequah.
Republican — Manuel Holland Jr., 51, Tahlequah.
Clerk
Democrat — Cheryl Trammel, 59, Tahlequah.
Commissioner, District 2
Democrat — Mike Brown, 63, Fort Gibson; Chris Jenkins, 39, Hulbert.
McINTOSH COUNTY
Court Clerk
Democrat — Lisa Rodebush, 49, Eufaula.
Sheriff
Democrat — Kevin Ledbetter, 50, Checotah.
Clerk
Democrat — Deena Farrow, 44, Eufaula; Ronda Gail Prince, 60, Checotah; Jennifer Ballard*, 36, Eufaula.
Commissioner District 2
Democrat — Jason Peters, 44, Eufaula; Clifford Clen Shatswell Jr., 56, Eufaula; Don Whisenhunt 57, Checotah.
Republican — Monty Grider, 63, Eufaula.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
Court Clerk
Democrat — Paula Sexton, 65, Muskogee; Tonie LaGail Ray, 54, Muskogee.
Sheriff
Democrat — Charles S. Pearson Jr.*, 53, Muskogee.
Republican — Andy Simmons, 46, Muskogee; Jeff Smith*, 46, Muskogee; Michael Mahan*, 50, Muskogee.
Clerk
Democrat — Dianna Cope, 60, Muskogee; Polly Irving, 52, Braggs.
Commissioner, District 2
Democrat — Stephen Wright, 63, Porum.
Republican — Bradley Pearce, 56, Porum; Keith Hyslop, 49, Webbers Falls.
WAGONER COUNTY
Court Clerk
Republican — Jim Hight, 69, Broken Arrow.
Sheriff
Republican — Chris Elliott, 53, Broken Arrow.
Clerk
Republican — Lori Hendricks, 53, Broken Arrow.
Commissioner, District 2
Republican — Chris Edwards, 54, Wagoner.
*Thursday filers.
