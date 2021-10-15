Muskogee County tax statements ready for delivery

Ad valorem tax statements will start landing in mailboxes of Muskogee County property owners during the coming days after being deposited this week for delivery — well ahead of the Nov. 1 mailing deadline.
This marks the second consecutive year Muskogee County officials beat the statutory deadline that requires tax statements be mailed annually to property owners by Nov. 1. Delays that had become routine pushed deliveries into December — on at least one occasion, into January.
Assessor Ron Dean said this year "there was a little more resolve to get this done" even earlier. He said Muskogee County was first in Oklahoma this year to deliver its budget to the State Board of Equalization, the first in the state to deliver its tax roll to the Oklahoma Treasurer's Office, and the first county to mail tax statements to property owners.
"I took a lot of hard work out of the Treasurer's Office, the Clerk's Office, the Assessor's Office," Dean said while also acknowledging the work of other county officials, school districts and other entities involved in the annual budgeting process. "It took all of them, getting their things together and getting it done in a quicker fashion than they ever have."
Dean said while the desire to complete the budget and mail tax statements on time always existed, "no one really took charge of the process." When everyone just tries to work things into their busy schedules, he said, "things tend to not get done."
Treasurer Shelly Sumpter said there also seemed to be a "lack of communication" in years past. Sumpter joined the team at Muskogee County Treasurer's Office in July 2019, when Robyn Boswell took office, and pledged to keep the tax statements "coming out on time" after being appointed in August to fill the remainder of Boswell's term, when Boswell was appointed interim court clerk.
"Exactly," Dean said. "When we started working together ..., and let everybody know what our goal was and why it was so important ... and making it as easy as possible on them ..., we finally got to where we are now."
Sumpter said now that everybody has been through the process a couple of years and have seen the benefits, she expects it be easier in the future.
"I think that we're definitely in a really good place now," Sumpter said. "It's less stress on the employees if you start early and do everything the right way. No one had to work overtime this year or into the wee hours of the night or on weekends, and taxpayers don't have to rush to get in here and pay."
Sumpter said because Muskogee County Services Building will be closed Dec. 31, the day the first half of the annual tax bill is due, taxpayers may make those payments online, by mail or deposit them in the dropbox.
The Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office website is Muskogeetreasurer.org. Its mailing address is P.O. Box 1587, Muskogee, OK 74402. Credit card payments will be accepted by telephone at (918) 682-0811.
