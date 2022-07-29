Muskogee County Transit riders can have more efficient fixed routes starting Monday and more efficient curb-to-curb service next spring.
MCT has announced that new routes covering the east, northwest and southwest parts of Muskogee will start on Monday. The routes will replace mid-town, north and west routes.
"The main change is that we have spread out and changed it to where the routes don't overlap and are much more efficient, and we can add stops, said Muskogee County Transit Executive Director Dena Wilson.
The change also enables Muskogee County Transit to add stops in more residential areas, she said.
Drivers run the same stops every hour, each leaving from Arrowhead Mall at the top of each hour.
Only one stop, CCOM Medical Group, was eliminated because the business has been closed, she said.
A $220,545 grant from the City of Muskogee Foundation will enable MCT to buy a software program to help riders schedule and track rides and help MCT keep track of schedules.
The new software, due to roll out next spring, is designed to make curb-to-curb service more efficient.
Riders could take advantage of the software in many ways, Wilson said.
"Right now, we only take cash or check," she said. "The new software will give us the ability to have people put money on accounts, pay with a credit card or a debit card."
Wilson said MCT also will offer a free smartphone app enabling riders to schedule rides with the app, instead of having to call and wait on hold for our scheduler to do it here."
"It will give you the ability to go on your phone and see where your vehicle is and when it's going to get to you," she said.
The new software would have the algorithms to do the scheduling for the agency, Wilson said. Multi-loading could enable Muskogee County Transit get more trips to more riders, she said.
"Right now, the way we do our scheduling is very manual," Wilson said. "We have to be able to see the map of the city of Muskogee in our heads, or pull up and look at Google Maps a lot for different locations, to be able to schedule multiple trips on a driver to be more efficient."
For example, one driver could pick up three different passengers at different locations to go to Walmart, she explained.
Wilson said MCT runs as many as 300 trips a day, both curb-to-curb and fixed routes. She said most riders do not use the fixed routes for work.
"Mayor Coleman really wants to work with us, and the city has been working to partner with us through him to increase our ability to provide transportation to people for employment," she said. "In order to do that, we have to run more efficiently."
She said MCT wants to be able to expand its hours of service.
"But we need to improve what we currently have before we think of expanding," she said.
The software system could help MCT increase ridership.
Wilson said MCT put out a request for program proposals earlier this week and could choose a software program by the end of August. Training staff, drivers and riders could take several months. She said all the training could be finished by the end of March.
New Muskogee Fixed Routes
Effective Monday.
Routes begin each hour Mondays through Fridays on the hour at Arrowhead Mall. First run is 9 a.m. Final run is 3 p.m.
SOUTHWEST ROUTE
:00 — Leaves Arrowhead Mall
:03 — Surety Building
:04 — Manhattan Apartments
:07 — 12th & Broadway (Gaddy Drug)
:09 — 24th & Broadway
:12 — Cash Saver (NW Corner of Parking Lot)
:14 — 30th & Arline
:16 — Workforce / DHS
:20 — Meadowbrook Apts.
:23 — The Woods on 32nd
:26 — Muskogee County Health Dept.
:28 — St. Francis Muskogee.
:35 — Library
:38 — Civic Center
:41 — Depot Green
:46 — 7th & Southside (Douglas-Maxey Park)
:50 — Returns to Arrowhead Mall
EAST ROUTE
:00 — Leaves Arrowhead Mall
:08 —Robison Park
:12 — South Homeland (1500 S York St)
:17 — North Homeland (North York)
:19 — Toby’s Pit Stop
:30 — Connors Port Campus
:34 — Country Club Apts
:38 — Mini-Max
:40 — Shawnee Crossing (Curt’s Mall)
:44 — King Park
:46 — Lakeland Shopping Center
:48 — Fairhaven (500 Dayton St.)
:49 — Gospel Rescue Mission
:50 — Returns to Arrowhead Mall
NORTHWEST ROUTE
:00 — Leaves Arrowhead Mall
:04 — 7th & Court St.
:06 — 15th & Court St.
:09 — 33rd & Broadway
:12 — Honor Heights Towers
:16 — VAMC
:21 — Port City
:24 — 3131 Military Blvd (North Triad Parking Lot)
:27 — Social Security
:30 — Walmart
:34 — Aldi’s
:38 — Austin Heights Apts
:42 — Summer Ridge
:49 — Green Country Behavioral Health
:50 — Returns to Arrowhead Mall
• Curb-to-curb service is available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• For more information, or to schedule curb-to-curb service, call (918) 682-1721, or TTY#: (888) 678-6768
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.