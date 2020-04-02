Muskogee County Transit remains open to provide transportation in our community for those in need. In an abundance of caution and care for drivers and riders, Muskogee County Transit has to make some hard choices during this unprecedented historical situation with COVID-19.
MCT is going to limit fixed city bus routes and expand curb-to-curb service to enable the community to more closely model the social distancing that has been ordered both at a local, state and federal level.
The four fixed routes that have been running will be temporarily discontinued, effective Monday. MCT will have one bus running daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with limited stops and limited seating. Refer to the MCT website, Facebook page and the end of this notification for where those stops will be.
As MCT goes through this process, they will be adding additional vehicles to provide curb-to-curb service. They are limiting these vehicles to one rider at a time, with the driver disinfecting and cleaning every vehicle between riders. This could cause longer than normal wait times.
MCT requests that riders have their fare money ready in bills (no change please), to count and show the driver and deposit into receptacle provided to limit the drivers’ exposure and prevent the need for them to touch money. Regular rates will apply for any trips, $1 for City Bus and $2 for on-demand curb-to-curb service.
MCT plans to remain open to the public to provide transportation in Muskogee to the best of their ability and in the safest manner possible. Contact Executive Director Dena Wilson or Operations Manager Jon Moore at (918) 682-1721 if you have any questions or concerns.
The new City Bus route will stop at the following locations:
Arrowhead Mall
Green Country Village
Meadowbrook Apartments
St. Francis Hospital
Honor Heights Towers
Port City Acres
Walmart
You can check out the website at www.muskogeecountytransit.org.
