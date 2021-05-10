Muskogee County voters will have a chance Tuesday to cast ballots for an economic development package that would make up to $20 million available for companies planning to add jobs and expand manufacturing capacity.
Funding would come from the issuance of general obligation limited tax bonds by Muskogee County Economic Authority, a public trust created this past year by county commissioners. The trust is the successor of Muskogee County Industrial Trust Authority, which began issuing this type of bond more than 50 years ago.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke, who serves as MCEA chairman, said voters approved two similar packages near the turn of the century worth about $15 million. The issuance of those two bonds helped create more than 600 manufacturing jobs and generated an extra $650,000 annually in ad valorem tax revenue.
Doke said he has seen and heard a few comments that indicate residents "still don't have a clear understanding of the ballot proposition and what it could be accomplished." Most importantly, Doke said, residents need to know this measure "doesn't raise their taxes" and "it doesn't use or divert taxpayer dollars in any way, shape or form."
"A lot of people also think this is some new program, but this has been around since the 1960s, and it's something that has a proven track record," Doke said. "The new and expanding companies attracted by this program pay taxes — 70% of those taxes supports our schools — and create jobs with better paychecks, which strengthens our local economy."
If Muskogee County voters approve the ballot proposal, MCEA trustees would have the authority to issue bonds, the proceeds of which could be loaned to new and expanding manufacturers. Proceeds from the fixed-rate, long-term loans typically are used to acquire buildings, machinery and equipment — collateral that can be pledged to the county to satisfy debt service in case of default.
This economic development tool was wielded from the 1970s to 2009 by the former Muskogee County Industrial Trust Authority. That trust was dissolved and replaced by MCEA, which is comprised of five trustees, which include Doke, Tim Thompson, Ron Morton, Tim Murphy, and Dr. Jerri Stoutermire.
Assessor Ron Dean said the bond issue on the ballot Tuesday is unrelated to a tax increment finance district being discussed by city officials. Dean said there "is lots of confusion out there," and it is important for residents across the county to know what they are being asked to support is a package intended to promote industrial development in Muskogee County and "good-paying jobs."
Registered voters who reside within Muskogee County are eligible to vote in the special election. Precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Muskogee County polling places
Precinct Polling Place Address
5 Presbyterian Church of Muskogee 2000 Haskell Blvd.
7 Eastern Heights Baptist Church 2401 Haskell Blvd.
9 Chandler Road Church of Christ 3507 Chandler Road
11 The Salvation Army 700 Independence St.
13 York Street Christian Church 1125 S. York St.
17 Rayfield Baptist Church 601 Indianapolis Ave.
21 Boston Avenue Baptist Church 201 S. 30th St.
22 American Legion 4012 W. Broadway.
23 Martin Luther King Center 627 N. Third St.
28 24th Street Family Church 2410 N. 24th St.
33 Central Church of Christ 402 W. Main St., Haskell
36 Taft Resource Center 208 W. Seminole, Taft
37 Timothy Baptist Church 5530 W. Okmulgee Ave.
38 Indian Capital Technology Center 2403 N. 41st St. E.
40 Fort Gibson Church of Christ 806 S. Lee St., Fort Gibson.
41 Fort Gibson Church of Christ 806 S. Lee St., Fort Gibson.
44 Emmanuel Pentecostal Church 100 Buce Ave., Braggs
45 Rural Water District 2 2310 S. Woodland Road.
46 First Assembly of God 3100 Gulick St.
47 Lifepoint Church 2200 S. 32nd St.
49 Grandview Baptist Church 3608 S. Cherokee Drive
50 Boynton Alumni Association 200 W. Kenefick, Boynton
51 Council Hill Community Center Hwy. 72 and Main Street, Council Hill
52 Wainwright Community Center 100 Main St., Wainwright
53 Oktaha Fire Department 215 S. Main St., Oktaha
55 New Hope Assembly of God 110 W. 58th St. S.
56 Warner Assembly of God 206 Third St., Warner
57 Webbers Falls Municipal 212 N. Hwy. 100, Webbers Falls
58 Webbers Falls Municipal 212 N. Hwy. 100, Webbers Falls
59 Warner Assembly of God 206 Third St., Warner
60 Green Valley Baptist Church 19702 S. Ross Road, Webbers Falls
61 Summit First Baptist Church First and Broadway, Summit
64 Porum Senior Citizens Center 110 N. Second St., Porum
