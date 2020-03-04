Muskogee County voters opened the door to Sunday sales at liquor stores after passing a proposition owners say will “help level the playing field” of economic competition.
Voters here and in six other counties across the state voted in special elections on Super Tuesday in addition to selecting nominees in the 2020 Democratic and Republican presidential primaries. The proposition appeared to be passing or garnering widespread support among voters in all seven counties by 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Liquor store owners said they lost a sizable percentage of their sales due to the modernization of state liquor laws, which allowed grocers and convenience stores to stock and sell strong beer and wine. Having the option to open on Sunday, something that was available only with the support of voters on a county-by-county basis, could offset some of that lost business.
Muskogee County voters — with a turnout of 28.27% — approved the proposition that lifts the prohibition against Sunday sales at liquor stores by a vote of 5,648-4,435, pushing the measure over the finish line with 56.02% support. The measure faltered in nine mostly rural precincts located in the outermost reaches of the county — in areas near Braggs, Council Hill, Haskell, Porum and Webbers Falls.
J.P. Hukill, owner of USA Liquors on North York Street, persuaded Muskogee County commissioners to put the measure on the special election ballot. Hukill told them his store had lost about 70% of its wine sales and 40% of its beer sales since state laws lifted the restrictions on retail sales of beer and wine.
County commissioners in Cleveland, Creek, Kingfisher, Oklahoma, Tulsa and Washington counties voted to put similar measures on the Super Tuesday ballots before their voters. The proposals have won support from industry groups such as the Oklahoma Beer Alliance, which supports expanded access and more choices for Oklahoma consumers.
Since laws allowing sales of cold, full-strength beer sales went into effect in 2018, lawmakers have continued to tweak the laws so businesses can meet consumer demand without unintended restrictions. Muskogee County Commissioners said voters should be given the chance to vote on it but declined to stake out a position in favor or against.
Hukill said he believes it shows those counties that presented the option “are kind of progressive.” He said that “should be a good economic deal for everybody,” and “in the long run ... good for the whole town.”
“When people come in from out of town ... to go to the liquor store, they probably eat dinner, or get a hamburger, — they’re liable to do some grocery shopping or a lot of things on Sunday since they’re over here,” Hukill said. “So until that becomes more prevalent this could be a boon for Muskogee all the way around, it makes sense.”
Oklahoma Beer Alliance President Lisette Barnes said she anticipates other counties across the state following suit in the near future now that voters in seven counties appear to have opened the door to Sunday sales at liquor stores.
“I have had some people in those counties where this is not on the ballot reach out to me and ask what the process is and ask about the language on the ballot,” Barnes said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if there aren’t more counties that don’t have this on the ballot in an upcoming election.”
The unofficial results will be certified after 5 p.m. Friday by the Muskogee County Election Board unless there is a contest or petition for recount, both of which must comply with state law. The proposition is expected to take effect upon certification.
Unofficial results
For the proposition — 5,648, 56.02%
Against the proposition — 4,435, 43.98%
Source: Oklahoma State Election Board
