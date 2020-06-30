Unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board show that Jim Inhofe has 3,973 votes or 71.12% of votes to JJ Stitt's 1,102 votes or 19.73% of votes, John Tompkins 304 votes or 5.44% of votes and Neil Mavis' 207 votes or 3.71% of votes for the Republican Senator race from Muskogee County.

