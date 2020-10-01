The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,170 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the cumulative statewide total to 88,369 cases.
The agency reported four additional deaths — no deaths were identified during the past 24 hours. A Muskogee County woman was listed among the four deaths reported.
One in Beckham County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,035 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 88,369
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,127,072
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,229,753
**Currently Hospitalized 610
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 6,510
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,035
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at 7 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
