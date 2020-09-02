A Porum woman died Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in McIntosh County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Sheila Dover, 56, died at the scene from massive injuries, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 8:08 a.m. on 4306 Road, approximately 3 miles east of Texanna. Dover was driving a 2007 Ford Ranger southbound on the wet roadway when, for an unknown reason, she drove off the right side of the road. Dover overcorrected and drove off the left side of the road, striking a tree. The vehicle caught fire. Dover was pinned for an hour and 27 minutes before she could be removed by Porum Landing Fire. The vehicle's airbags did not deploy, and Dover was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.