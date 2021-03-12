This week, 28 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, 48 are in the "yellow" risk level, and one is in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
According to the OSDH, the number of new cases in Muskogee County continue to decline. There were four new cases reported since Thursday, with no new deaths. There have been 9,156 cases reported in the county, with 113 deaths. In the city of Muskogee, there have been 5,108 cases, with 87 deaths.
The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday at 11 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 431,366 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
544 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Today's Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS): 7,486
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 431,366
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 3,197,311
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,600,835
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 268
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 23
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 24,595
Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS) 7,486
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. March 12.
