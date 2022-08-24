Muskogee couple bound over for trial in neglect case

Virginia A. Fisher and Jeffrey E. Fisher were bound over for trial Wednesday on charges of child neglect.
Jeffrey 55, and Virginia, 52, are accused of neglecting their 11-year-old step-granddaughter between January 2018 and November 2021.
Dr. Christine Beeson with Cherokee Nation at W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah, a board certified specialist in child abuse, testified there were signs of malnourishment and psychological trauma in the patient.
"She talked to me about she doesn't know why she follows the diet she's on," Beeson said. "I would have to ask her mom. She said she was supposed to be in school and became tearful and said that her sister gets to be in school and she doesn't and that seemed to upset her."
Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards then asked Beeson to describe the child.
"She appeared very cachectic or malnourished," she said. "She had very little fat stores over her elbows, her spine, her knees — everything was just very, very small. Smaller than I would expect for a child her age."
Benjamin Hilfiger, attorney representing Jeffrey Fisher, focused the beginning of his questioning about whether the Fishers were neglecting the child by not seeking proper medical treatment for their step-granddaughter.
"You talked about the signs you saw should have prompted any caregiver to seek proper medical attention," Hilfiger said.
To which Beeson said yes.
"So, in seeking medical attention, if those caregivers followed the physicians' recommendations, then they'd be doing what is appropriate?" Hilfiger said.
Again, Beeson agreed.
Meredith Bennett, Virginia Fisher's attorney, asked Beeson about her previous testimony about the child suffering from medical neglect in the form of malnutrition — based on limiting what the child was being served everyday and restricting her sugar intake.
"The portion of that centered around sugars," Bennett said. "My question is that is there anything wrong in electing not to feed child candy or refined sugars?"
Beeson answered by saying she didn't think there was anything wrong with Bennett's statement.
Later in her questioning, Bennett referred to the child's psychiatric evaluation and her history in other schools and whether those would cause safety concerns, especially when she referred to the child's threats toward her half-sister and classmates.
"Yes I would have safety concerns for the child."
The Fishers will appear next appear in court on Sept. 22 for district court arraignment. At that time, they will enter a formal plea to the charges, and a date could be set for trial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.