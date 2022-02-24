A Muskogee couple was charged in Muskogee County District Court on Wednesday with child neglect.
Jeffery E. Fisher, 54, and Virginia A. Fisher, 52, were charged with denying food to an 11-year-old between Jan. 1, 2018 and Nov. 8, 2021, according to Muskogee County District Court documents.
Virginia Fisher has a bond set at $250,000 and Jeffery Fisher's bond is $100,000. Both are being held in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility. Both are set to appear in court again on March 9.
