Muskogee Democrats to meet with state chair

Alicia Andrews, State Democrat Party chairwoman, will speak on Zoom to Muskogee County Democrats at 6 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be a combined meeting with the Democrat Women of Muskogee County and the Muskogee County Democratic Party.
Andrews will address the group on the future of the Democratic Party in Oklahoma, and she will be open for a question-and-answer session.
“Due to CoOVID-19 guidelines, we believe that it is the responsible thing to conduct our meetings via Zoom," said Judy Moore, Muskogee County vice chair.
A link will be sent to all members of both groups. Anyone wishing to attend and not receiving an invitation by Thursday morning may contact Donna Woods, (918) 781-2204 or Moore, (918) 685-2219. The link will also be on the organization's Facebook page and website.
