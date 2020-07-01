Muskogee deputy applies for grant to save his K-9

Deputy Bryan Jones and his K-9 Tibo have been with the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office for over a year. Jones is applying for a Heat Alarm Grant from the National Dog Police Foundation to protect Tibo when he is not around.
The grant will cover the cost of the $800 heat alarm system and the installation. Jones is prepared to purchase a $350 pager that will notify him if the vehicle's temperature becomes too much for his dog to handle. The pager will warn him as the vehicle's temperature approaches the threshold and when it is surpassed.
The NDPF awards 10 Heat Alarm Grants to agencies across the U.S. for a heat alarm system to be installed in an officer's vehicle. The system tracks the vehicle's temperature to ensure the dog is safe. If the vehicle's temperature crosses a certain threshold, the system will turn on the vehicle's sirens and alarms then roll the windows down for the dog to escape.
Last summer, the compressor to Jones' vehicle stopped, and the belt sheared off causing the air-conditioner to break. Knowing that dozens of dogs die every year due to heat exhaustion, Jones took it upon himself to apply for a grant that could save Tibo.
“The dog is very very useful, he’s already demonstrated his usefulness to us," Jones said. "He and I have both been with the sheriff’s office for one year, and he’s really made a difference in several things we’ve done out there to protect officers and the public. We’re motivated to return the favor to him and to make sure that he is safe and to ensure that he is in a safe environment.”
For more information on the NPDF and the Heat Alarm Grant, visit https://www.nationalpolicedogfoundation.org/.
