From atop Fern Mountain, Tim Robison says he can see beyond the Arkansas River. Pecan Creek sweeps to the southwest, cliffs drop 200 feet, he said.
Robison and his wife, Lela, own 300 acres on Fern Mountain, west and north of Harris Road. He said he hopes to eventually leave it to the county as an adventure park.
A federal grant of up to $67 million could help Robison reach his goal, plus extend bike, equestrian and hiking paths and river attractions throughout Muskogee County.
The Muskogee surgeon plans to seek a federal American Rescue Plan Act grant administered through the State of Oklahoma and is generating interest from the county, city of Muskogee, Fort Gibson and other entities. He said he has until mid-December to apply.
"Lela and I had always intended to build a house up there, then leave it to the county when we died, to make a park out of it," Robison said. "If it was sold to a private interest, it would be another 100 years before the public can use it."
Robison said he called State Rep. Avery Frix, who got Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell to tour the property earlier this year.
He said Pinnell told him the state is getting at least $1.8 billion to be used specifically for tourist infrastructure and that there is a good chance to be funded.
"They had already given hundreds of millions of dollars to Tulsa and Oklahoma City, and "they were trying to get a rural project."
Frix said he is helping Robison navigate the project to apply for the ARPA funding.
"Avery has done a great job interfacing with the governor," Robison said, adding that Gov. Kevin Stitt seems encouraged that the project could be funded.
Robison's plan, called Living Green Country, has two components.
The Fern Mountain Adventure Park would have attractions, such as mountain bike and hiking trails; ziplines; treetop adventures, which are ropes courses and obstacle courses high in trees; gravity coasters, which feature self-controlled carts which go down a track and protected cliff climbing paths called via ferrata.
Beyond the park, the plan calls for 50 miles of paved walking and bicycle paths throughout the county and into Wagoner County through Okay. The paths go from Fern Mountain, through Muskogee, to Fort Gibson and along the Arkansas, Grand and Verdigris rivers. The plan would incorporate existing paths, Robison said.
There also would be be dirt equestrian and hiking paths, as well as water-based attractions.
"This is huge agribusiness access, so Pecan Creek Winery will have accessibility," Robison said.
Robison met with Muskogee County Commissioners about a month ago to set up a trust, Commissioner Ken Doke said.
"We created a special trust so that they could apply, really as a subdivision of the county, because we felt that would improve their odds of getting funding," Doke said. "Should they receive funding, we would have an active board that would carry out the project."
Doke said he sees potential with the project.
"From a tourism standpoint, I think it would be phenomenal," he said. "There's a huge historical piece, as well, because where Fern Mountain sits is one of the first Creek settlements that go back to the early, early 1800s."
Robison brought his proposal to the Muskogee City Council and Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, who affirmed their support.
He said he worked with several entities, including the Port of Muskogee, to work up a grant application and prepare documents on city/county impact.
"If the money shows up, Lela and I have to sell this to the county," Robison said. "It would belong to the county trust, Lela and I would have a position on a trust authority."
Robison said that if the project is funded, the trust would hire a developer and operator.
"Hopefully, it will make money to support and maintain and even grow the trail system and the park," he said. "It is a trust, like the airport or the port. Any money is for the benefit of the county."
Doke compared the plan with a 400-acre off-road vehicle park near Camp Gruber. The property was acquired from the U.S. Department of Interior.
"We are one of the only counties in the state of Oklahoma with an off-road vehicle park," he said. "The county doesn't necessarily put money into that ORV park. The park has its own board. It's sort of a self-sustaining entity."
