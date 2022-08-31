Muskogee Ducks Unlimited plans 2022 annual banquet

This year’s Muskogee Ducks Unlimited Annual Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Muskogee Golf Club. They're planning to have a lot of fine food, good prizes and plenty of fun for everyone.
Each year, the United States loses some 100,000 acres of wetland habitat. Since its inception, Ducks Unlimited has raised over $1.5 billion and enhanced and restored over 10 million habitat acres, encompassing over 18,600 wetland projects in the U.S., in an effort to reverse this destructive trend. DU’s projects provide habitat for over 900 wildlife species, including ducks, geese, and endangered species like the whooping crane and bald eagle.
For information on how you can support Ducks Unlimited program of wetlands conservation, contact John Griffin at (918) 686-2221 for tickets and details.
Prices include the banquet and annual membership dues: Single, $50; Couple, $65; Greenwing (age 16+under), $30; Sponsor, $300.
