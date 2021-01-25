Muskogee Early Childhood Center recognized as State School of Character

Muskogee Early Childhood Center learned Monday it is one of 76 schools nationally and three within Oklahoma recognized as a State School of Character for 2021 by Character.org, a national advocate and leader for character.
Each year, Character.org certifies schools and districts at the state level that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development which has a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior, and school climate. Schools and districts announced today will be considered for Character.org’s highest distinction — National School of Character.
“The team at ECC is very honored to be named a State School of Character again in 2021,” said ECC Principal Dr. Malinda Lindsey. “It is our privilege to serve Muskogee’s children by building a foundation for academic success while developing strong moral character that will positively serve our students in school, in the community, and throughout life.”
Muskogee ECC was first recognized in 2016 as a State School of Character and remains the only early childhood program in the state to be recognized.
Both State and National Schools of Character hold their designation for five years. Criteria for selection are based on Character.org’s 11 Principles Framework for Schools: A Guide to Cultivating a Culture of Character which includes providing students with opportunities for moral action, fostering shared leadership, and engaging families and communities as partners in the character-building effort.
The 2021 National Schools of Character will be announced in May 2021 and honored at the Character.org National Forum next fall in Washington, D.C.
