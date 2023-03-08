Hofschulte Hill Farm retains much of the natural feel it had 112 years ago, said Thomas Greuel, part of the third generation to farm there.
"It's about as natural a place as you can get," Greuel said. "And as far as we know, the hay meadow you see as you come over the hill is still natural, never been plowed, planted or had a crop on it. Occasionally grazed. It still has the same grass."
The farm, 200 rolling acres southwest of Muskogee, has been recognized as an Oklahoma Centennial Farm by the Oklahoma State Preservation Office, part of the Oklahoma Historical Society.
Thomas Greuel's wife, Faustina Greuel, said her grandfather and great uncle established the farm in 1911. She said her grandfather, Casper Hofschulte, came from to the United States from Bracht, Germany, in 1880, when he was 7. They settled in the eastern Kansas community of Westphalia before coming to northeast Oklahoma around statehood.
"It was probably because the Flusches, my great uncle, that they came on down here," she said. "They came here, and between my grandfather Casper and my great-uncle August, they built this Catholic church. It's still there. It's a barn now. My grandparents donated three acres to build that church."
There was a tiny railroad community, Crekola, around that time, said Thomas Greuel, who married into the farm family.
"There were some houses established there, a general store and two or three churches," he said. "When he first came here, her grandfather would have been partners with August Flusche in the mercantile. They transitioned from the general store to a farm here."
The family bought the first 80 acres in 1911 and added 120 acres on the south side of Hofschulte Hill around 1920.
"Back then, it would have been pristine dirt, never had a plow to it," Thomas Greuel said. "This would have been extremely fertile. All they would have had to do was till it and plant seeds, and they would have had any kind of crop they needed."
Over the years, the family eased erosion by creating terraces and stream barriers with help from the Works Progress Administration, the former Oklahoma A&M Extension and U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Faustina Greuel said her grandfather died in 1940 and her grandmother died in the mid-1960s.
"When I grew up here, there wasn't anyone out here but us," Greuel said. "There were no houses here, except for my cousins way down the road. And all we did was run up and down on our bikes, on a dirt road.
She recalled fishing on a big pond on her uncle's property.
"We'd be gone mornings and come back late at night," Greuel said. "That's what we did as kids."
The family raised dairy cattle at the time. Consequently, there were plenty of cats, she said.
"I wasn't the one that had to milk, I got out of work," she said. "My cousins would come every summer to visit and we'd have a reunion with cousins and aunts and uncles," she said.
Greuel said they built a one-story house for her mother in 2000 because she was no longer able to move around as well.
The original house burned down in 2019, but its footprint remains, outlined in the original stone. Brick pedestals on the former front porch face West 33rd Street.
Thomas and Faustina Greuel, who used to live on 24th Street and on 64th Street, now live part-time in the newer house. They have a cow-calf and native hay operation.
"We still try to take care of it and put it back into that shape," Thomas Greuel said. "It's got character. It's got a hill, and because of the hill, it's partly wooded. It's fenced off in parcels. Some of it for farming and some of it for livestock."
A fourth generation, son William Greuel, also lives on and tends to the property. Faustina Greuel said she feels confident the family will keep seeing the farm into Sesquicentennial or Bicentennial years.
