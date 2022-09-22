Muskogee Federal Credit Union announces new president/CEO

Dana S. Brown has been appointed the new president/CEO of Muskogee Federal Credit Union, the Board of Directors announced.
Early in her career with MFCU, which began in 1985, Brown served the members as a teller and member service representative. Her skilled communication, critical thinking, and leadership skills helped her in various positions including Real Estate and Consumer Loan officer, vice president of Accounting, Compliance Testing officer and most recently as executive vice president.
Brown serves on various credit union committees, leads the credit union’s United Way campaign, and is a member of MAHRA. She has a degree in accounting, is a graduate of Southwest CUNA Management School, and earned the Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor designation.
Her demonstrated leadership and credit union expertise will ensure Muskogee Federal Credit Union is able to make a difference in the lives of its members. MFCU is a $104 million financial institution established in 1936 with 34 employees and has three locations in Muskogee and Cherokee counties.
