WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of March 13, 2023.
• Claims for all City departments March 4, 2023 through March 31, 2023.
• Change Order No. 3 for the Hatbox Event Center Site Improvements, Project No. 2022030, with Rosscon LLC, in the amount of $8,960.00, to add a concrete slope between trickle channel and building.
• Award a contract to NCC, LLC, in the amount of $159,445.00, for the exterior rehabilitation of (8) structures through the Muskogee Rehabilitation and Revitalization Program.
• • •
PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of March 13, 2023.
• Ordinance No. 4195-A amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, by amending Chapter 90, Zoning, Article 9, Commercial Districts, Section 90-09-04, Commercial District Design Standards; adding repealer, severability, and setting an effective date.
• Ordinance No. 4194-A amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 90, Zoning, Article 9 Commercial Districts, by adding Section 90-09-06, Intermodal Shipping Containers, and by amending Section-18-04, Definition, Intermodal Shipping Containers, adding repealer, severability, and setting an effective date.
• Hold a Public Hearing and consider approval of Ordinance No. 4193-A on the application of Wallace Design (for Cherokee Nation), to rezone property described in the ordinance from Local Commercial (C-1), to Single Family Residential (R-1), and authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Receive quarterly report from the Muskogee Tourism Authority to discuss their projects, goals and activities, as well as receive an update on the NCJAA Basketball Tournament.
• Authorize the City Manager to amend the Muskogee Water System Maintenance Contract and Street Repair Contract between the City of Muskogee and Cook Consulting, LLC, by increasing the not-to-exceed limit to $575,000.00, from the original amount of $325,000.
• Authorize the City Manager, to amend the Emergency Sewer Repair Contract between the City of Muskogee and Utilicore, to increase the not-to-exceed amount to $400,000 from the original amount of $250,000.
• Amendment to the Muskogee Wellness Bylaws, permitting one (1) member to be a medical professional, removing the Chair and Vice Chair of Turning Point as members, as well as, modifying some of the other members and officers, requiring members to be citizens of Muskogee or residents of Muskogee County, revising the Bylaws to comply with the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act, and designating meeting location to be at the Muskogee County Health Department.
• Report from Staff regarding the 2019 Capital Improvement Projects (CIP).
