Muskogee Finance and Public Works Committees and Special City Council — Agendas

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and special meeting of the City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of January 9, 2023.
• Public Hearing and consider approval of Ordinance No. 4187-A to rezone the property addressed as 6000 W. Broadway, being more particularly described in the Ordinance from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to PUD, Planned Unit Development, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Public Hearing and consider approval of Ordinance No. 4188-A on the application of American Bank Inc., to rezone the property addressed as 219 S. 32nd Street, being more particularly described in the Ordinance from C1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Ordinance No. 4179-A, an ordinance amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances by amending Chapter 90, Zoning; Article XXIII, Specific Use Permits; Section 90-32-01, Purposes; Section 90-23-02, Conditions for Approval; and Section 93-23-05, Administration; adding repealer, severability, codification, and setting an effective date.
• Final Payment to Rosscon, LLC, in the amount of $17,450.00, for Hatbox Paving Project No. 2022023.
• Declare the former City Senior Center property located at 119 Spaulding and adjacent lots, as described further herein, as surplus to the needs of the City, authorizing and appointing a committee to finalize, review, score, and recommend transfer of said property through a Request for Proposal process.
• Authorize the City Manager to surplus two (2) sanitation trucks and sell to the City of Holdenville, in the amount of $10,000.00 per truck.
• Micro-Seal SW Zone 2023 bid to Vance Brothers, in the amount of $460,510.58.
• Mill & Overlay SW Zone 2023 bid to APAC-Central, Inc., in the amount of $3,869,701.28.
• Mill & Overlay NW Zone 2023 bid to APAC Central, Inc., in the amount of $2,705,615.96.
• Changes made to Council Policy 10-3, Honorary Street Name Sign Policy.
• Purchase one (1) - 144" Xmark Mower in the amount of $66,794.00 through Omnia Partners Contract Entity from Marvin Mowers, for use in the Environmental Control Division.
• Appointment of Toni Cotton to the Board of Adjustment, to serve a three (3) year term, beginning March 1, 2023, and ending on February 28, 2026, filling the expired term of Judith Hoffman.
• Appointment of Linda Milton to the Wellness Initiative Coalition, to fill the unexpired term of Perline Boyattia-Craig, beginning March 1, 2023, and ending on August 31, 2024.
• • •
FINANCE COMMITTEE
• Finance Committee minutes of January 9, 2023.
• Change Order No.1 for Hatbox Event Center Site Improvements, Project No. 2022030, with Rosscon, LLC, in the amount of $36,425.00 for items related to the ongoing improvements at the site.
• Change Order No. 2 for the Hatbox Event Center Site Improvements, Project No. 2022030, with Rosscon, LLC, in the amount of $12,032.00, for repair of soft spots under the sidewalk on the west side of the Hanger.
• City Manager to negotiate and execute a contract between the City of Muskogee and the C.T. Brannon Corporation, for a renovation and expansion project of the River Country Family Water Park, to accommodate improvements to the existing facility and future growth.
• • •
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307 B.1 Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Manager, Mike Miller, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session..
c. Pursuant to Section 307 B.1 Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Attorney, Katrina Bodenhamer, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session..
d. Pursuant to Section 307 B.1 Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Clerk, Tammy L. Tracy, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
