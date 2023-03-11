Muskogee Finance and Public Works Committees and Special Muskogee Redevelopment Authority — Agenda

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and special meeting of the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of February 13, 2023.
• Bid from FM Construction for the Okmulgee Curb and Ramp Improvements, Project No. 2023001, in the amount of $96,000.
• Appointment of Freida Derrick to the Historic Preservation Commission to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Edwyna Synar, beginning April 1, 2023, and ending March 31, 2026.
• Appointment of Lori Jefferson to the Planning and Zoning Commission to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Leroy Walker, Sr., beginning April 1, 2023, and ending March 31, 2026.
• Report on the 2023 County and Regional Livestock Shows held at Hatbox Arena.
• • •
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of February 13, 2023.
• Claims for all City departments February 4, 2023 through March 3, 2023.
• Authorize the City Manager to execute an Engagement Letter with Crawford and Associates, Certified Public Accountants, to perform audit preparation and produce financial statements for the FY2022.
• • •
SPECIAL CALL MUSKOGEE REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Consider:
• Approve a salary adjustment for the employees of the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority, in the same amount granted to non-uniform employees of the City of Muskogee, effective July 1, 2022.
• Pursuant to Section 307 C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session for the purpose of enticing economic development within the City of Muskogee, and take other necessary action in Open Session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.