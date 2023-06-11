WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, Special City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of May 8, 2023.
• Claims for all City departments April 29, 2023, through June 2, 2023.
• Selecting a new member for the Purchasing Committee.
• Resolution No. 2947 declaring items of personal property presently in the possession of the City of Muskogee, to be surplus to the needs of the City of Muskogee, and authorize the City Manager, or his designee, to offer for sale or dispose of the same, all as per attached list.
• Resolution No. 2943 declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the City and authorize the conveyance of said property,
• Award a contract to SVC Enterprises, LLC d/b/a AtHomeDesign, in the amount of $92,540 for the exterior rehabilitation of four (4) residential structures and consider approval to award a contract to NCC, LLC, in the amount of $16,667 for the exterior rehabilitation of one (1) residential structure through the Muskogee Neighborhood Rehabilitation Program.
• Authorize the City Manager to execute an Engagement Letter with Crawford and Associates, Certified Public Accountants, to perform audit preparation and produce financial statements for the FY2023.
• Authorize the City Manager to execute an Engagement Letter with Hood & Associates, Certified Public Accountants, to perform review of financial statements and prepare audit report for FY2022.
• Spend up to the approved budgeted amounts to Utility Technology Services/Sensus for our Automatic Meter Read System.
• Muskogee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Departments to apply for the Cherokee Nation Public Safety Partners Grant, in the amount of $50,000 each, for funding to assist with supplies, equipment, training, Infrastructure, or other uses.
• Consider approval to accept the recommended bids for Water Treatment Plant Chemicals for water treatment as follows: 1) Chlorine at $1.12 per pound to Brenntag Southwest; 2) Fluorosilicic Acid at $0.295 per pound to Univar USA; 3) Poly-phosphate at $0.665 per pound to Hawkins Inc.; 4) Aluminum/polymer liquid blend coagulant at $0.4497 per pound to Brenntag Southwest; 5) Sodium Chlorite solution at $0.5073 per pound to Evoqua Water Technologies; 6) Ferric Chloride at $0.1925 per pound to Pennco Inc.; 7) Copper Sulfate at $0.515 per pound to Brenntag Southwest.
• Following lowest and/or best bids for Road Materials for repair and maintenance projects:1) Number 2 Cover Material - APAC/Okay Quarry - $16 per ton; 2) Aggregate - APAC/Okay Quarry - $10.50 per ton; 3) 3" Pit Run - APAC/Okay Quarry - $14 per ton; 4) Asphalt Sand - Arkhola Sand & Gravel/Muskogee - $9.75 per ton; 5) Fill Sand - Arkhola Sand & Gravel/Muskogee - $9.75 per ton; 6) Concrete Type S3 and S4 - Arkhola Sand & Gravel/Muskogee S3 at $83 per ton and S4 at $86 per ton; 7) Hot Mix-Cold Laid Patching Material: Tulsa Asphalt-Alternate #1 Location - $109 per ton, Alternate #2 Material Yard - $124 per ton; 8) 12" Pit Run - APAC/Okay Quarry - $23 per ton; 9) I1-67 Washed Rock (Limestone) - APAC/Okay Quarry - $16 per ton; and 10) 6" Gabion Rock - APAC/Okay Quarry - $15 per ton.
• Lowest and/or best bids for concrete materials as follows: a) 3,500 psi concrete at $136 per cubic yard - Twin Cities Ready Mix, Inc.; b) 3,500 psi high early strength concrete at $137 per cubic yard - Muskogee Redi Mix; c) 3,000 psi concrete at $132 per cubic yard - Muskogee Redi Mix; d) Flow Fill concrete at $126 per cubic yard - Twin Cities Ready Mix, Inc.; and e) City Pay Dray at $120.00 - Twin Cities Ready Mix, Inc.
• Cooperative Agreement between the City of Muskogee and Main Street Muskogee, to promote the economic well-being and development of the community by enhancing and revitalizing the downtown area.
• Muskogee Fire Department to purchase a new 2023 E-One fire truck from Banner Fire Equipment in the amount of $597,774.
• Provide direction to Staff related to changing the approved annual Gala Celebration to a City-Wide Picnic, re-appropriate the funds approved for the Gala.
• Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame matching grant funds request in the amount of $55,000.
• Apply matching grant funds for the Roxy Theater, totaling $3,200.
PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of May 8, 2023.
• Nominate and appoint a Chair and Vice Chair of the Public Works Committee.
• Renumber the following resolutions: A Resolution Declaring Certain Items of Personal Property to be Surplus to the Needs of the City," from Resolution No. 2729 to Resolution No. 2948, A Resolution Declaring Certain Real Property to be Surplus to the Needs of the City," from Resolution No. 2730 to Resolution No. 2949, both as previously approved by City Council on February 27, 2023,and "A Resolution Declaring Certain Real Property to Be Surplus to the Needs of the City," from Resolution No. 2731 to Resolution No. 2950, as previously approved by City Council on May 22, 2023.
• Receive report from Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) Rail Division on potential upgrades to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and Broadway and Okmulgee Streets.
• Agreement with Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) and the City of Muskogee for relocation of a 6-inch medium pressure natural gas pipeline for the Country Club Widening, Project No. 2023009, in the amount of $283,799.
• Authorize the City Manager to execute a renewal agreement with Great Plains Consulting, LLC, to provide project construction inspection services on various OWRB and Capital Improvement Projects as required by the loan agreement.
• Agreement for engineering services for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Project No. JP-27108, Muskogee County US-69 Grade, Drain Surface, Bridge, Water and Sewer Relocation, with Holloway, Updike, and Bellen Engineering (HUB), in the amount of $237,500.
• Consider approval of an amendment to the July 2022 Water Purchase Agreement with Rural Water District #5, allowing for an increase in the amount of water usage.
• Discuss and take action to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Councilor Stephanie Jones, to the Contractors Pre-Qualification Board in accordance with Emergency Ordinance No. 4087-A.
• Appointment of Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed to serve on the annual Rodeo Committee for FY 2023-2024, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Stephanie Jones.
• Appointment of Ann Barker Ong to the Muskogee Medical Center Authority (MMCA), to serve a seven (7) year term, filling the expired term of Rev. Rodger Cutler, beginning June 1, 2023, and ending May 30, 2030.
REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY — special call
Consider:
Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307 C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to confer on matters pertaining to economic development, including an incentive request by a Locally Owned Business located within the northwest quadrant of the City of Muskogee.
b. Pursuant to Section 307 C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to confer on matters pertaining to economic development, including an incentive request by a Locally Owned Business located within downtown Muskogee.
