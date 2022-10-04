Muskogee Finance and Public Works Committees — glance

During a regular meeting Monday of the Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
FINANCE AGENDA
Approved:
• Finance Committee minutes of Sept. 19, 2022.
• Claims for all City departments Sept. 10, 2022 through Sept. 23, 2022.
Resolution No. 2918 temporarily suspending enforcement of City Code 2-62 and City Council Policy 7-1, allowing the purchase of motor vehicles following competitive quotes rather than sealed bids, until such time of the adoption of the revised purchasing policy and related ordinance currently being prepared.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Approved:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Sept. 19, 2022, meeting.
• Confirmation of the County Commissioners' reappointment of Dr. Fred Ruefer to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority, to serve a four-year term beginning Sept. 1, 2022, and ending Aug. 30, 2026.
• Lowest and best bid from Cook Consulting, LLC., for the John T. Griffin Industrial Park Water and Sewer Extension, Project No. 2022009, in the amount of $1,396,082.
• Accepting the engineering services agreement from Cowan Group Engineering, LLC. (CGE), for professional services for plans and specifications to complete the Haskell Pump Station, Project No. 2022021, in the amount of $95,300.
Commented
