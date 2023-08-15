At their regular meetings on Monday, the Finance and Public Works committees took action on the following agenda items:
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Approved:
• Finance Committee minutes of July 10, 2023, claims for all City departments July 1, 2023 through August 4, 2023.
• Resolution No. 2953 declaring items of personal property presently in the possession of the City of Muskogee, to be surplus to the needs of the City of Muskogee, and authorize the City Manager, or his designee, to offer for sale or dispose of the same, all as per attached list.
• Authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute an Engagement Letter with Hood & Associates, Certified Public Accountants, to perform review of financial statements and prepare audit report for FY2023.
• Give direction to Staff related to possible future funding for a Crisis Intervention Center (CIC) or similar facility for juvenile offenders.
• Change Order No. 2 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Digester Rehabilitation Project No. 2021007, with Cook Consulting, LLC, in the amount of $191,360.65.
• Accept the Engineering Services Agreement from Holloway, Updike, and Bellen, Inc. (HUB), for design, bidding, and construction phase services, for replacement of the Water Treatment Plant High Service Pump No. 3, Project No. 2023014, in the amount of $94,100.
• Purchase one (1) new Ford F-250 truck for use in the Facilities Maintenance Division from Dunn Ford Company, located in Stigler, OK, in an amount totaling $55,515.
• Authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute a lease purchase agreement with the Muskogee Medical Center Authority, not to exceed the amount of $825,000, to purchase and equip new police patrol vehicles.
• Award City of Muskogee property located at 119 Spaulding and adjacent lots, to Divine Love Outreach Ministry.
PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE
Approved:
• Public Works Committee minutes of July 10, 2023.
• Hold a Public Hearing and consider approval of Ordinance No. 4203-A, on the application of Dyke Properties to rezone a parcel of land from "C-1" Local Commercial, to "C-2" General Commercial, as well as a second parcel of land, from "I-1" Light Industrial, to "C-2" General Commercial, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Hold a Public Hearing and consider approval of Ordinance No. 4204-A, to close the alley located behind Hoos Pediatrics, brought forth by Dr. Tracy Hoos, for the property located at 904 West Okmulgee Ave.
• Preliminary and Final Replat for R&L Carriers, consisting of one (1) lot on 15.91 acres, located near 2831 S. 24th St W.
• Purchase a plant and sewer lift pump from United Rentals, through Sourcewell purchase, in the amount of $65,926.07.
• Purchase a trickling filter recirculation pump from Haynes Equipment Company (sole source), for use at the Sewer Plant, in the amount of $71,361.
• Receive an equipment grant in the amount of $39,072 from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) for reimbursement of the purchase of balers to manage plastic recycling at the Recycle Center, and further authorizing the City Manager to expend funds from the Matching Grant Fund in the amount of $9,138 to pay the matching portion of this grant.
• Change Order No. 1 to the Northwest Mill and Overlay Project, in the amount of $120,991.20, to APAC Central.
• Replace traffic signals located at Fourth Street and West Okmulgee Avenue, with a stop sign creating a one-way northbound stop.
• Purchase water meters from Utility Technology Services (UTS), for Phase II of the Automated Meter Reading System Replacement Project, not to exceed an amount of $1,400,000.
• Honorary street name for Evelyn Hibbs, designating the location on Broadway Street, between 3rd and 4th Streets, as "Evelyn Hibbs Blvd."
• City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances Sec. 2-29 (d)(1) and (2), which requires members of the public to state their name and address for the record when addressing a public body, and provide direction to Staff.
Commented
