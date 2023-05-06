Muskogee Finance and Public Works Committees, Special City Council — Agendas

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, Special City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of April 10, 2023.
• Claims for all City departments April 1, 2023 through April 28, 2023.
• Public Hearing to discuss the City of Muskogee Budget for FY2023-2024.
• Resolution No. 2731 declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the City and authorize the conveyance of said property.
• Accept the FY2020-2021 audit performed by Hood and Associates.
• Accept the Engineering Services Agreement from Cowan Group Engineering, LLC (CGE), for Professional Services for Land Survey, Final Design, Bidding and Construction Administration, to complete CDBG Waterline Replacement Project No. 2023008, in the amount of $67,448.
• Change Order No. 1 for Package "C" Waterline Interconnects, Project No. 2022003, with Cook Consulting, in the amount of $166,775, to add a new waterline to Sadler Elementary School.
• Apply matching grant funds for the Roxy Theater, totaling $26,000.
• Update on the Spay and Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) and consider approval to receive donated funds for the months of January through April 2023, for $20 for the City's Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program.
• Muskogee Fire Department to purchase bunker gear in the quantities of (33) coats and (31) pants, from Northern Safety, in the total amount of $108,761.
• Receive donated funds from the Cherokee Nation to be used for the purchase of equipment for the Muskogee Police Department, in the amount of $8,000.
PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of April 10, 2023.
• Ordinance No. 4196-A amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 90, Zoning, Article 08, Residential Districts, by amending Section 90-08-04, Residential Districts Design Standards; adding repealer, severability.
• Final Plat for the Sleepy Traveler Addition, brought by Landon & Kasey Holman.
• Preliminary Plat for the Warrior Addition, by Wallace Designs, developed by the Cherokee Nation.
• Amended City Council Policy 3-2-2, Pay Administration.
• Authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute an agreement with SPATCO Energy Solutions to engineer and design a new central fueling station for the City of Muskogee.
• Authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute an agreement with GH2, to design the City of Muskogee Civic Center HVAC Remodel Project, to include removing and replacing the chillers and boilers.
• Discuss changes to the process for Residential Sanitation Cart Service for disabled citizens.
• Authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute an agreement with Clean Earth, for conducting the Household Hazardous Waste Pollutant Collection, Transportation, and Disposal Event for the City of Muskogee.
• Receive the City of Muskogee Annual Phase II Stormwater Report for permitted MS4s, submitted to ODEQ on April 28, 2023.
• Report on the Azalea Cleanup Event.
• Recommendation by the City of Muskogee Foundation Board of Directors to reappoint John Barton to the City of Muskogee Foundation Board, serving a six (6) year term, beginning August 1, 2023, and ending July 31, 2029.
• Recommendation by the City of Muskogee Foundation Board of Directors to appoint Kim Walton, replacing Perline Boyattia-Craig, to serve a six (6) year term, beginning August 1, 2023, and ending July 31, 2029.
• Recommendation by the City of Muskogee Foundation Board of Directors reappointing Wren Stratton to serve as Board Chair for a one (1) year term, beginning August 1, 2023, and ending July 31, 2024.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL
Consider:
• Pursuant to Section 307 B.3 and C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to confer on matters pertaining to economic development, including the possible sale of real property within the northwest quadrant of the City of Muskogee, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
