The annual Freedom Celebration event held annually on Independence Day at Muskogee First Assembly of God at 2200 Gulick has been canceled for this year.
A church official told the Phoenix late Friday night that a shipment issue had left the supply of fireworks in Los Angeles by customs and the order would not reach Muskogee in time.
After attempting alternative options, it was deemed unfeasible late Friday. The fireworks is the centerpiece of the event, which has been staged every year since 2002 except for the COVID year of 2020.
Sponsor money will be returned.
This story may be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.