Expect more joy, pain and glory this Easter at Muskogee First Assembly’s production of “Jesus.”
This year’s production will be in the sanctuary and feature massive LED backdrops.
Play writer and director Debra Rose said this is the second year the church will present this version of the life of Christ.
“Same story but in a different manner,” she said. “It’s just a big production feel.”
The production opens with angels singing and proclaiming Christ’s birth.
“The opening scenes are big production music for about 20 minutes that present his birth and the kings and shepherds,” she said. “Joseph comes out and talks about what happened after all that.”
The production delves into the story of Jesus, including his baptism, temptation by Satan, calling the disciples and miracles.
“We do a home scene with a character named Simon, where he invites people and they talk about the feeding of the 5,000,” Rose said. “And the adulterous woman comes into that scene. Jesus forgives her there and we go to Zacchaeus and the healing of the blind man.”
A new scene this year shows Jesus calling Lazarus from the dead, Rose said.
The production then moves to Jesus’ final week: the triumphal entry into Jerusalem, the Last Supper, Crucifixion and Resurrection.”
Cain Felts plays Jesus for the second year in a row.
Rose said she bought the backdrops from various online suppliers, such as Storyblocks, which has stock footage. She said the church used a smaller backdrop at last year’s production.
The larger LED backdrop adds a lot of color and movement, she said.
“Some of them are live shots, you can see the wind blowing,” she said. “Some are just backdrops, like a painting. When we’re talking about traveling to Jerusalem, we have a scene where they’re getting prepared to go. We put the walls of the city up, with the road, so it looks like they’re on the road going to Jerusalem.
Rose said she hopes the production will help people see now much God loves them.
“I think sometimes people think God doesn’t love them,” she said. “I want them to think about how much the Lord loves them, how much Jesus loves them, that he would go to that extent of being born as a human, then giving his life so that we could all go to heaven someday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.