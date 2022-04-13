For Cain Felts, portraying Jesus Christ is two roles of a lifetime.
He portrays Jesus in the new production, "Jesus," at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Easter Sunday at Muskogee First Assembly.
"I was also Baby Jesus when I was a baby, 18-19 years ago," Felts said. "So I've been in these Easter productions for 19 years, almost 20."
Portraying Jesus as an adult is amazing, he said.
"I've been in this since I was a kid, and the only thing I could ever do as a kid was just look up and be 'wow,' it's just like Jesus is standing in front of me," he said. "But for me to portray him and work through the Word in him is just awesome."
The role also has a responsibility for Felts, a construction worker who is studying to be a youth pastor.
"You not only have to play the part, you have to live like Jesus did," he said. "You can't just act as Jesus and then turn around and go do your own thing outside the church world. You have to live the same church body outside of church. You are portraying what Jesus is like. You are speaking the Word through drama, and that's what the world needs in this time."
Play Director Debra Rose said she wrote some of the script and chose music for this new production.
"I usually make a new one every five years," she said. "And each year, during that five-year range, we try to improve and make it better every year."
The play focuses on the life of Jesus, from his birth to resurrection, Rose said. It focuses more on different parts of Jesus' life than it did in past Muskogee First Assembly productions, she said.
Scenes include Jesus calling disciples to be fishers of men and a fallen woman anointing Jesus' feet.
A new LED screen changes scenes on the backdrop, Rose said.
"It's a real different format," she said. "It gives us a live shot of a boat or a garden, instead of the painted canvases we had done. It just makes it more real. In other words, it's a real scene, not a painted scene."
The resurrection also will be totally different, Rose said.
"You see Satan at the tomb trying to keep Jesus from coming out, instead of the traditional ones we've done," she said.
The production involves a large crew and cast.
"It usually takes about 100 people, total, with everybody doing their parts," Rose said."We have a crew in the back and a crew upstairs."
There are about 10 adult actors, plus six to 10 children and teens, she said. About 40 choir members either appear on stage or have recorded songs off-stage, Rose said.
