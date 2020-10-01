Muskogee Public Schools verified on Thursday that one student at Muskogee High School tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The affected areas at MHS will be cleaned again overnight.
Staff members and families of students who have been in direct contact with the individual who tested positive are being notified by site administration.
The student who tested positive was instructed to isolate for 10 days from the date of the positive test or onset of symptoms. Any staff member or student identified as having direct contact with the student will be instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
Once MPS learned of the positive COVID-19 test results, the Muskogee County Health Department was notified. Families at MHS were notified at 4:20 p.m. Thursday by a School Messenger call.
Hilldale school administrators confirmed on Thursday another person at Hilldale High School tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the third time this week.
Hilldale Superintendent Erik Puckett states in a notice posted Thursday that school officials had learned about the test results. Students, faculty members and staff members who have had close contact with this person were notified and told to quarantine at home and follow pandemic protocols.
Puckett said two other individuals reported positive test results earlier this week, one on Tuesday and a second on Wednesday. He said the three positive tests can be traced to one group of people.
Fort Gibson School officials reported on Thursday that a person at the Intermediate Elementary school tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Parents who have a student that must quarantine as a result of exposure to Covid-19 have been notified.
Fort Gibson school officials reported on Wednesday night that a person at the high school had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. They said the individual had no close contact with anyone in the building, so there was no quarantine orders issued.
In a message to parents posted on social media, Fort Gibson officials encouraged parents to monitor their children for symptoms related to COVID-19 regardless of whether a child had close contact with the person.
