City of Muskogee Foundation directors seek more information about a Tennessee marketing firm before deciding how to fund its Muskogee Forward initiative.
Muskogee Forward was created in September to build Muskogee through five goals — collaboration, business development, talent development, place making (quality of life), marketing. The City of Muskogee Foundation provides the backbone for getting the process started.
At a Dec. 19 meeting, directors tabled action on dedicating $150,000 for the Muskogee Forward Steering Committee. The money would fund various projects, including contracting with Civitas Agency, a Nashville firm that works with civic-minded organizations to improve communications and promotions.
Foundation board chairwoman Wren Stratton said the marketing committee recommended contracting with Civitas, which already works with the Port of Muskogee.
The contract with Civitas would be $80,000, with the rest of the $150,000 going for incremental projects that might come up, she said.
Stratton said Civitas would create a website to promote Muskogee Forward, as well as promote Muskogee, "so we have a unified face in promoting and attracting people to come here."
When outsiders do a Google search for Muskogee, the Civitas Muskogee website would appear first, then go to more specific areas on the website, she said. Stratton said the website could help tout tourism, as well as such advances as Muskogee Public Schools new Rougher Village sports facilities or expansion at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
Civitas understands the goal of bringing together different identities, she said.
Stratton said the various Muskogee Forward committees have met twice and are "kind of evolving to have their own personality and structure and recognizing how they want to address things going forward."
"One thing we heard consistently in all the table meetings is the constant siloing we do in this community," Stratton said. "We feel this is the beginning of having to do away with some of the siloing and give us a unified face."
Siloing means groups are not working together, she said.
Foundation director Dan Morris said more Muskogee Forward committee meetings should be held before money is committed to the project.
Foundation board treasurer Eric Anderson said the investment committee did not take the $150,000 into consideration when they adjusted money for the 2023 budget. Market volatility prompted foundation directors to slice more than two thirds of its 2023 budget to ensure the foundation remains viable in years to come, many board members felt.
"If we spend $150,000, it's going to take that much longer to get back to that level," Anderson said. "Now is not a good time to be doing that."
Investment committee chairman James Gulley said he wanted to know how Civitas could bring Muskogee's different entities together on one site. He moved the $150,000 allocation be tabled until that question is answered.
In other business, foundation directors moved $10,000 from the Muskogee Food Insecurity Task Force to the Muskogee Forward initiative.
Stratton said the task force discovered that people experiencing food insecurity are not aware of programs in place, and that Muskogee Forward could help increase awareness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.