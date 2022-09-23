Muskogee Forward hosts planning workshop

A new Muskogee Forward program has been created through a community economic development planning process bringing together public and private sector leaders to build on the success of previous planning initiatives producing a strategic plan with specific catalyst projects. With these takeaways in mind, Muskogee Forward sets out a strategic action plan that defines the role that traditional and nontraditional economic development partners can play in addressing the community’s challenges while maximizing its many opportunities.
A planning workshop was held Thursday.
The Muskogee Forward Steering Committee plays an integral role in the development and implementation of the plan. Committee members represent leaders across industries — manufacturing, education, health care, government, nonprofit, tourism, and more. Through collaboration, the committee developed a strategy-driven plan for regional economic development that encompasses all industries and private sectors.
The City of Muskogee Foundation will act as the backbone in the implementation process moving forward, but the progress happens through several community-driven stakeholder committee meetings.
For a copy of the full economic development plan or to join the Muskogee Forward committee, visit the City of Muskogee Foundation online under Muskogee Forward: www.cityofmuskogeefoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.