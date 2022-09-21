Join in Launching 'Muskogee Forward' at 9 a.m. Thursday, at Indian Capital Technology Center, 2403 N. 41st St. E. The meeting will take place in the Brackeen Seminar Room. The City ofMuskogee Foundation will reveal a comprehensive long-term plan to revitalize Muskogee through specific catalyst projects with community oversight. With the help of TIP Strategies, a consulting firm located in Austin, Texas, and our local community stakeholders and small business the Muskogee Forward Steering Committee is excited to present a plan that will encourage economic growth and revitalize our town.
