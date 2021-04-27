Muskogee Garden Club helps parks department with cost of landscaping

Rick Ewing, assistant parks director, was recently presented a donation by Muskogee Garden Club Treasurer Oyana Wilson at the Club’s April meeting. The donation was given for the landscaping of the newly renovated Fire Station #3 on West Okmulgee Avenue.

