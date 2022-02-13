Muskogee gears up for Azalea Cleanup

"Love Where you Live" is the theme for this year’s Muskogee Azalea Cleanup, and event organizers would love to get everyone involved. The Muskogee Azalea Cleanup is an annual event that encourages citizens, community groups and students to take pride in their city and help clean up Muskogee.
“Last year, we had 396 volunteers who worked together to clean up around town,” said Karen Coker, event organizer. “This year, we hope to have even more.”
Anyone can volunteer to help out. Volunteers can clean up their street, neighborhood or any location they desire. The City of Muskogee will supply trash bags, gloves, vests and trash grabbers to use for collection.
“This year, we are adding trash bingo with small prizes awarded for items picked up that match a bingo card,” said Wren Stratton, community volunteer with a More Beautiful Muskogee. “Groups can take pictures of the trash designated on their bingo cards and the pics can be presented for prizes.”
Items on the bingo cards include things like bottle caps, glass bottles and pizza boxes.
“I had two elementary schools working along with three churches, a Girl Scout troop, two banks, two bicycle clubs, a sorority, the local newspaper, the Youth Volunteer Corps, two historic neighborhoods and the Chamber of Commerce on the volunteer list,” Coker said about last year’s clean-up event.
The City of Muskogee was recently recognized for their efforts as an Environmental Excellence Award winner for the 2021 Azalea Cleanup, which resulted in 220 tons of trash picked up around Muskogee. In addition to the trash, they also collected 678 tires, 273 loads of brush and limbs and cleaned up 17 illegal dump sites.
This year’s Azalea Cleanup is scheduled for March 23-26, but groups and individuals are encouraged to register to help by emailing litterfree@muskogeeonline.org or calling (918) 684-6340. Cleanup supplies can be picked up March 23-26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Muskogee Civic Center. All bagged trash collected can be dropped off at the Muskogee Material Yard, 1501 S. Cherokee St. Pickup of large or bulky items can be scheduled through the Public Works Department by calling (918) 684-6333.
