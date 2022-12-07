Tulsa Ballet’s "The Nutcracker" is a must-see holiday tradition with its beautiful dancing, familiar music, sumptuous sets and costumes — and over 100 local children. Each year, Tulsa Ballet conducts auditions for the opportunity for children to join the professional company members on the stage of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center to appear as mischievous mice, brave soldiers, pudding cakes, angels, hawks, toy horses, and party children.
Ella Dansby from Muskogee will play the Tall Mouse.
Last year brought the World Premiere of this reimagined classic, with choreography by Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong, and broke all ticket records. The new version transports audiences to 19th century Germany, but features some familiar faces from modern-day Tulsa. Breathtaking costumes and moving sets by designer Tracy Grant Lord, and larger-than-life projections, make this the perfect performance for audiences of all ages. Join us for the battle between the Nutcracker Prince’s army of toy soldiers and the Mouse King’s rodent minions, and the journey to the enchanting lands of the Snow Queen and the Sugarplum Fairy.
Tickets are available by calling (918) 749-6006, or by visiting www.tulsaballet.org.
If you go
WHAT: "The Nutcracker."
WHERE: Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Dec. 9; 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 10; 2 p.m. Dec. 11; 7 p.m. Dec. 16; 2 p.m., 7 p.m. Dec. 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 18; 7 p.m. Dec. 22; 2 p.m. Dec. 23.
INFORMATION: (918) 749-6006, or by visiting www.tulsaballet.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.