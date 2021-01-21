Britta Thrift of Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City was featured in the Nationwide & International edition of Top Agent Magazine in January, 2021. Top Agent Magazine is the premier real estate magazine featuring the foremost real estate agents, mortgage professionals, and affiliates in the USA, Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Top Agent Magazine features the top producing and most accomplished professionals in the real estate industry, offering an in-depth look at their careers and providing a blueprint for their success.
Thrift, whose maiden name is McAffee, is a 1996 Muskogee High School graduate.
"To be considered for a feature in Top Agent Magazine all professionals must go through a nomination and interview process," according to a statement released by the magazine. "All candidates are then evaluated based upon production, professionalism, as well as industry and community involvement. It is considered a privilege to be nominated, as it speaks to a certain success level all real estate agents strive for. Top Agent has set itself apart as a trusted source of real estate information and inspiration. Britta Thrift is a stellar example of the kind of prominent leaders of real estate we are proud to feature in Top Agent Magazine."
Information on nominations receiving this recognition can be found online at http://www.topagentmagazine.com/nominate-a-real-estate-agent-to-be-featured/
“I have such a passion for real estate and for helping clients achieve their dreams," Thrift said. "As such, I am incredibly honored & humbled to be recognized by Top Agent Magazine for doing what I love.”
For information about Thrift, call (405) 821-2313, email britta.thrift@evrealestate.com, or visit www.brittathrift.evrealestate.com
