Muskogee grad joins PT clinic

Physical therapist Keelie Engelbrecht, a 2014 graduate of Muskogee High School, has joined Summit Physical Therapy’s outpatient clinic at 803 W. Shawnee Bypass, Suite B.
Engelbrecht majored in human development and family sciences at Oklahoma State University before earning a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.
Certified in dry needling, Engelbrecht has clinical interests in pediatric rehabilitation, vestibular rehabilitation and pain science.
Craig Dye, area director for Summit, said Engelbrecht “has expanded the clinical scope of the Muskogee location, with training and specialties not previously offered within our community. She is passionate about serving and giving back to her hometown.”
The clinic operates 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call (918) 608-1135 or visit ptsummit.com.
Summit offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.
Summit (ptsummit.com), part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with most insurance types.
