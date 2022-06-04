Muskogee Habitat for Humanity hires new executive director

Muskogee Habitat for Humanity hired Kelsey Cheatham to serve as their new executive director, effective June 1.
Marcia and Robert Gideon, officers on the board, say they are excited to have Cheatham leading the board and kicking off a new era of Muskogee Habitat for Humanity serving the community. Cheatham said assuming the executive director position was important work and she is excited to help the Muskogee community create affordable housing.
“It is amazing to have the opportunity of directing this vital Muskogee organization,” she said.
Chatham has experienced working in Muskogee social services previously, and Muskogee gained a special place in her heart.
The mission of Habitat for Humanity is “Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope” with a vision of “a world in which everyone has a decent place to live.”
Habitat helps people who qualify to build their own homes. Safe and affordable housing is important for stable communities. Muskogee Habitat for Humanity is working to replace doors and weatherize a Muskogee house. The next project will be to build a new house for a Muskogee area family. Muskogee Habitat greatly appreciates the hard work volunteers put towards projects like these.
To volunteer for these projects, contact Habitat at (918) 478-0074.
