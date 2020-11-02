Muskogee Public Schools announced Monday that Muskogee High School and the Early Childhood Center will continue Virtual Days for Wednesday through Friday. District administration elected to make the move to a full week of Virtual Days following an increase in the number of students quarantined due to direct contact through contact tracing from recent positive cases at both of these sites.
MPS also has received notification of seven additional positive test results over the weekend across four different sites as follows: one student at the Early Childhood Center (referenced above), four students at the 7th and 8th grade Academy, one student at Sadler Arts Academy, and one staff member at the 6th Grade Academy.
At the high school over the last 10 school days, 130 students were identified as having been in direct contact with one or more of the 10 students who have tested positive in that same time period. With those identified numbers for students, just under 15 percent of the “Brick and Mortar” students are currently in quarantine or self-isolation. The extra three days of virtual instruction will allow the vast majority of the quarantined students to be back in class on Monday.
At the ECC, one staff member and one student testing positive has led to all the students in two Pre-K classrooms as well as eight staff members being quarantined at this time. The ECC will resume in-person instruction for students and staff not in quarantine on Monday.
For all positive cases and quarantine situations, MPS notifies the Muskogee County Health Department.
The district recommends parents monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19, contact your health professional, and should you choose to quarantine your student, please communicate with the office staff at the High School or the ECC.
For medical-related questions, your health care provider or the Muskogee County Health Department are the best resources for you.
For any school-related questions, please contact the High School or the ECC on Tuesday morning.
Additionally, students and staff who have been in direct contact with these individuals who tested positive are being notified by site administration. Direct contact means an individual was within six feet for 15 minutes or more of a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Families at these sites were notified about these positive cases by a School Messenger call at 4 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.