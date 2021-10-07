Water service has been restored at Muskogee High School campus following repairs made to a water line that broke Wednesday.
MHS classes will return to in-person instruction on Friday.
Muskogee Public Schools appreciates the patience and understanding shown by students, parents, faculty, and staff over the past two days.
District officials thank the amazing efforts of the MPS Maintenance Department, specifically district plumbers and HVAC technicians, for completing this repair in such a timely manner. Officials also expressed appreciation to Manhattan Construction Company for the additional resources provided to assist MPS in a timely repair.
If you have any questions, please contact the High School at (918) 684-3750.
